Enjoy Retirement Pam!

May 10, 2024

Pam McLellan has been with Real Estate 360 for nearly 28 years. Having worked in several positions, she has been a Residential Property Manager for over a decade. It is with happy hearts that everyone here wishes her the best in her retirement.

We celebrated in-office and were able to hear some stories and memories from Pam. Nearly three decades will produce a lot of these. Her favourite memories of RE360 centered largely around her colleagues and the friends she made. A special set of memories for her came from baby showers- hers as well as others, holiday parties, and team-building events.

We have seen Pam through lots of events and changes, and she has seen RE360 through just as much. The Residential and Commercial Division will absolutely miss her daily pop-can cracking at lunch, as will the rest of the office.

In her retirement Pam is looking forward to travelling and enjoying time with her now-grown children. With a trip already booked in June, we look forward to seeing pictures and updates on the new adventures she will surely get up to!

We will all miss you very much but are happy for this new step in life! Enjoy your retirement Pam!